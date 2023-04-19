OTHELLO - A local man has multiple driving infractions after his commute didn’t go as planned nearly two weeks ago.
This week, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office published some info about the incident that occurred on April 7 on its blotter.
Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner says 35-year-old Delfidio Ordonez-Ramos of Othello was traveling in the 600 block of S. Andes Road in Othello when he lost control of his vehicle. The sheriff says Ordonez-Ramos took out mailboxes, a fence and drove into a home.
When deputies arrived on scene, Ordonez-Ramos told them his foot got stuck between the brake pedal and gas pedal, sending his van into someone’s yard.
The driver was cited for wheels off roadway, no valid driver’s license, and operating without insurance. Sheriff’s officials say Ordonez-Ramos was not intoxicated.
No one was hurt.