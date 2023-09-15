EPHRATA - A 42-year-old female failed to let her foot off the gas in time to avoid crashing into a building in Ephrata on Thursday.
At around 11 a.m., Ephrata Police say the woman was moving her vehicle from a parking space to a closer space to pick up someone when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas.
The vehicle reportedly took out a disabled parking sign, drove on to the lawn, through a brush and collided with the building.
The crash damaged some windows, but did not damage the structure of the building.
The driver was unhurt.