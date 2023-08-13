RITZVILLE – A 64-year-old biker is dead after crashing on I-90 near Ritzville on Sunday.
Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened just before 1 p.m.
Steven Maloy of Kirkland was going west on I-90 about 13 miles east of Ritzville when he crashed. Authorities say Maloy crossed over the median and eastbound lanes and struck a barbed wire fence.
Despite wearing his helmet, Maloy died at the scene, according to Troopers.
It’s unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The exact cause of the wreck remains unknown.