SKYKOMISH - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night on State Route 2.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. at Milepost 53 several miles west of Stevens Pass. The WSP initially tweeted that it was a serious injury motorcycle hit-and-run crash, but later updated to say that the motorcyclist had died.
The motorcyclist has not been identified.
The WSP says that they initially thought it was a hit-and-run crash, but they later found out that only the motorcycle was involved. They are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The crash closed State Route 2 for several hours.