EPHRATA - It's possible that a mother's reaction to her child in the parking lot of an Ephrata store on Saturday may have saved them from injury or death.
Police say a young child ran out the front doors of the Ephrata Dollar Tree shortly before 5 p.m. As the child ran out the door, the mother was reportedly only a few steps behind and managed to scoop up the kid before they were hit by a vehicle. In the process of protecting her little one, the mother was hit by the car, knocking her to the ground.
Ephrata Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and the child was ok. Police say the woman had struck her head on the pavement when she fell down.
"The mother was very heroic," one Dollar Tree store employee told Source ONE News.