MOSES LAKE - Space Burgers make their awaited return to Grant County in 2023 this month. The Lioness Club of Moses Lake will open and operate its space burger booth at the Grant County Fairgrounds starting March 24 through March 26. The booth will be open from 11:00am until 7:00pm Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th and from 11:00am until 3pm on Sunday, March 26th.
Proceeds from the space burger booth will go to Care Moses Lake, they support local non-profits and promote GIVING BACK to the community. Volunteers are needed to help out in the booth, contact care@caremoselake.com to get on the schedule.
Since 1964 the Lioness Club has given back over $1,000,000 to the Moses Lake Community. That’s a lot of Space Burgers!
The purpose of the Lioness Club of Moses Lake is to foster a spirit of interest, friendliness and helpfulness among its members and to cooperate with the Moses Lake Lions Club in their philanthropic projects. The Lioness Club of Moses Lake is a non-profit organization with ongoing projects such as scholarships and numerous other donations given to the local community, all funded by the club’s efforts at the Space Burger Booth at the Grant County Fair.
Many individuals, groups & community projects have benefited from the efforts of the Lioness Club of Moses Lake. To help support the community consider joining the Lioness Club of Moses Lake, membership is open to women age 18 and over. Meetings are held the third Monday of each month at the Boys & Girls Club on 425 N. Paxson Drive in Moses Lake, social time starts at 6:00pm and the meeting starts at 6:30pm.
To contact the Lioness Club of Moses Lake write to P.O. Box 21, Moses Lake, Washington 98837 or contact them on their Lioness Club of Moses Lake Facebook page. Space Burgers also has it’s own Facebook page.
Care Moses Lake is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Their goal is to provide assistance to local non-profits to fulfill their missions and to promote giving back to our community. Their vision: Providing opportunities for people to volunteer, give back and making them aware of local and non-profit organization’s needs. Please find it in your heart to continue giving back to our community. Together we’ll make a difference. For more information see their website at www.CareMosesLake.com or their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.