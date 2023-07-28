MOSES LAKE - Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Moses Lake, a leading extreme-value grocery retailer, is reaching the finish line of its 13th Annual Independence from Hunger® Food Drive. This nationwide initiative is designed to combat food insecurity and support families in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities across America. The campaign will conclude on July 31st, 2023.
In an exemplary collaboration to tackle hunger at a grassroots level, Moses Lake Grocery Outlet has joined forces with local non-profit organization, Care Moses Lake. This partnership aims to gather cash donations and pre-packed bags of nonperishable food items within the store.
Customers still have the opportunity to make a positive impact by visiting Moses Lake Grocery Outlet and lending their support through the following options:
- Donate $5 or more in a single in-store or online transaction, and receive a $5-off coupon for future purchases of $25 or more.
- Purchase a pre-made bag filled with assorted groceries selected by Care Moses Lake for their Care Sacks program. These can be placed in a collection bin at the front of the store.
- Make a donation at the checkout counter, with options to donate $1, $5, or simply round up the change. All donations will benefit Care Moses Lake.
- Donate online by visiting www.MosesLakeGO.com. All contributions will be utilized by Care Moses Lake to prepare up to 200 Care Sack lunches and grab-n-go breakfast sacks weekly for the local community.
In 2020, due to the premature termination of school-supported food programs, many American families, particularly in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities, experienced heightened risks of food insecurity. Current USDA data shows that over 11 million households have restricted access to food, with one in seven children being impacted (USDA, Household Food Security in the United States in 2018, Feeding America Map the Meal Gap 2020). According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 38.1 million Americans were living at or below the poverty level in 2018.
Care Moses Lake, operated by a dedicated group of volunteers, prepares Care Sack lunches every week for those in need. The lunches are distributed through several local establishments, including the Open Doors Sleeping Center, Serve Moses Lake, the local food bank, and the Big Bend Community College Viking Food Pantry. This essential program depends heavily on financial contributions and supply donations from the local community. For more information, visit www.CareMosesLake.com.
The Moses Lake Grocery Outlet store, independently owned and operated by Paul and Kris Emerson, has a deep-rooted commitment to serving their community. This year, the national campaign will encompass over 350 locations, with the goal of exceeding the impressive $7 million already raised across America through Grocery Outlet's past Independence from Hunger efforts. The local target is to generate $15,000, sufficient to fund the creation of more than 200 sack lunches every week for an entire year.
Customers are encouraged to contribute to the Independence from Hunger food drive by visiting their local Grocery Outlet store. Grocery Outlet will always accept donations for Care Moses Lake either in the store or online at www.MosesLakeGO.com or on our website at www.CareMosesLake.com.
For further information, please visit www.MosesLakeGO.com or www.CareMosesLake.com.