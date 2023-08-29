MOSES LAKE - Residents living in the Cascade Valley area of Moses Lake can now venture to the new Dollar General that opened recently. The store reportedly opened on Aug. 28.
Initially, an offering memorandum obtained by Source ONE News confirmed the store would be open for business sometime in July 2023, but that timeline was extended.
The store is situated near Cascade Valley Grocery and Laundry at 8038 Valley Road NE in Moses Lake.
The store and its parking lot occupy 1.59 acres and the store itself is 10,640 sq. ft.
Dollar General has signed an agreement that ensures it will be in business in Moses Lake for at least 15 years.
Dollar General is a chain of variety stores headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As of April 2023, Dollar General operates over 19,000 stores in the United States offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, clothing for the family, housewares and seasonal items.