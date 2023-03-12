MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old Moses Lake woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a boy starting when he was 13.
Andrea Lee Campos Hernandez, 22, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. She made her first court appearance last week and has been released from custody after posting $50,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is set for March 21.
Campos Hernandez was a part time employee at the Big Bend Community College Learning Center Child Care and worked in the Washington State University GEAR UP program for Moses Lake High School. She previously worked in the GEAR UP program for the Warden School District, where she also worked as a substitute teacher. The boy told investigators no sexual misconduct happened between himself and Campos Hernandez at any Warden school property.
“This employee passed a state background check before she was able to work in this position at Big Bend Community College at the Learning Center Childcare,” Big Bend officials stated. “This employee has also passed a state childcare licensing background check. This is a very unfortunate situation and BBCC will work with the Warden Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in any way we can to help with their investigation.”
Both the Warden and Moses Lake school districts are aware of the investigation.
Warden police began investigating the woman in February after a now 15-year-old boy reported he had sex with Campos Hernandez. The boy reportedly told investigators he and Campos Hernandez first had sex when he was 13.
Investigators say the victim’s phone showed a number of calls, FaceTime calls, messages and pictures between the boy and Campos Hernandez. The police report alleges Campos Hernandez had sent the boy nude pictures and pictures of the two having sex.
The boy told investigators the relation began in February of 2021 and continued until July of last year, according to Warden police.
A search warrant for Campos Hernandez’s phone was served on March 3. Investigators say they found evidence that she had sent the victim images of herself in underwear, of her breast and of the two having sex.
Campos Hernandez was taken into custody on March 6 while leaving work at Big Bend.