MOSES LAKE - An elderly Moses Lake woman called local authorities on Monday, claiming that someone stole her doughnuts.
The report about the stolen baked goods came in last Thursday.
The reporting party resides at Brookdale Hearthstone assisted living community in the 900 block of Pioneer Way in Moses Lake.
The alleged theft victim told authorities she believed assisted living staff stole the doughnuts from her room.
Source ONE News reached out to Brookdale Hearthstone's corporate office in Tennessee, which confirmed that an internal investigation was done, but could not confirm if anyone had actually swiped the sweet treats from the woman's living quarters.
However, as an act of goodwill, the company says it was in the process of buying the resident another dozen doughnuts.