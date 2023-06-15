MOSES LAKE - Three individuals from Moses Lake have been arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail following a disturbing incident involving robbery and kidnapping. Eric Deane, 62, Marcie Meier, 34, and John Nava, 46, were apprehended after the incident was reported to the police early yesterday morning.
The victim, who was found shaken and bloodied on the Base, provided crucial information to law enforcement officers. A subsequent investigation revealed that the victim owed Deane a sum of money for drugs. Deane enlisted the help of Meier to confront the victim and retrieve the debt. Deane then arranged a meeting at a residence on Ridge Road, where Meier and Nava lay in wait.
Upon the victim's arrival, Meier initiated a physical assault, repeatedly striking and slapping her. Meier seized the victim's car keys and cell phone, forcing her to unlock the phone using facial recognition. The assailants attempted to steal money from the victim's bank account but discovered it was overdrawn.
Meier proceeded to utilize the victim's car keys to pilfer various purses and bags from the vehicle. In an appalling act, Meier sifted through the stolen items in front of the victim, eventually handing some of them to Deane as payment for the drug debt he claimed was owed. However, it was revealed that the victim only owed Deane $50, causing Meier to express frustration at her involvement in such a minor debt. This frustration escalated their actions.
Meier and Nava forcibly coerced the victim into her own vehicle and drove her to a location near Road 7 NE and Stratford Road. At this point, Meier and Nava informed the victim that they would retain her car as collateral for the $50 debt. They stripped the victim of her shoes, abandoned her without a phone, and drove away in her vehicle. Subsequently, the stolen car was found later in the morning at the College Apartments by a Moses Lake Police Department officer.
Following the discovery of the stolen vehicle, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence on Ridge Road. Meier and Nava were apprehended during the execution of the warrant, and various items taken from the victim's car were discovered inside the house. Later in the evening, Deane surrendered himself to the Police Department with the assistance of a family member. Deane cooperated with the investigation and provided information about the whereabouts of some of the stolen items.
The alleged mastermind behind the operation, Deane, as well as Meier and Nava, have been charged with Kidnapping First Degree and Robbery First Degree. Authorities anticipate additional charges as the investigation unfolds. The trio remains in custody at the Grant County Jail.