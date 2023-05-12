MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake teen has a bullet wound to the neck after he was shot during an argument over his neighbor's dog this week.
Authorities say the altercation happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to 1844 W. Broadway Avenue at the Shorewood Trailer Park. Officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck. The alleged shooter was a 24-year-old neighbor who engaged in the spat with the victim. An argument ensued after the victim began complaining about the neighbor's dog's behavior. The argument ended and the two subjects disengaged with the teen retuning to the neighbor's trailer brandishing a firearm. The 24-year-old also armed himself. Police say the teen pointed a gun at the neighbor and his girlfriend then left the area immediately. The alleged shooter followed the teen and shots were fired, striking the juvenile in the neck.
Officers say the teen was wielding a BB gun and the alleged shooter fired a 9mm pistol.
The 24-year-old was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree assault.
The condition of the teen is unknown at this time.