MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake is redirecting some of its water supplies after chemical substances were found in some of its wells recently. The City tested groundwater as part of ongoing EPA efforts to monitor and cleanup the Moses Lake wellfield contamination superfund site. Former Air Force base operations and industrial activities contaminated nearby soil and groundwater with hazardous chemicals. After receiving the test results, the city discovered Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
Upon receiving testing results, the City shut off water supply from these wells and is redistributing clean water from other wells throughout the city. These wells will remain offline except in the event of an overriding public safety concern.
The City is also planning the design of and seeking funding for a filtration and treatment system that will allow these wells to eventually return to service. While development of such a system is underway, residents are encouraged to conserve water by limiting the number of days and hours of irrigation, checking water lines and fixtures (such as toilets and faucets) for leaks, taking shorter showers and installing water-saving shower heads, and turning off water while shaving or brushing teeth. The City and a team of consultants are developing an action plan to evaluate other water sources and conservation actions.
PFAS substances are widely used chemicals that break down very slowly and can build up in people, animals, and the environment over time. Some studies suggest long-term exposure may cause health concerns, especially for sensitive groups.
This spring, the EPA released proposed drinking water standards that regulate levels of PFAS in drinking water. EPA plans to adopt these standards as early as Fall 2023. The test results show City wells meet current state drinking water standards.