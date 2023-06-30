MOSES LAKE - A concerted effort among a large group of Moses Lake elementary students, their friends and their families have resulted in an astounding collection of soda can tabs for a good cause.
This week, Stephanie Martin of the Moses Lake School District announced that students at all elementary schools, with help from herself and the district's 11 librarians, resulted in the collection of roughly 350,000 soda can tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Spokane.
The massive collection filled 27, 5-gallon buckets. Each bucket contains 14 lbs. of soda can tabs for a total 378 lbs. Each pound of recyclable aluminum tabs is worth 50 cents for a total worth $189.
It took students the entire 180-day school year to amass that many tabs.
Martin, the school district's library secretary, says she's been collecting soda can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House for seven years.
"I know people who have utilized the Ronald McDonald House and it made a big difference in their lives," Martin told Source ONE News.
The Ronald McDonald House in Spokane shelters loved ones of children who are receiving long-term treatment at a hospital. The Ronald McDonald House serves as a hotel room at no charge and covers all meal costs.
Martin says a book about the Ronald McDonald House titled Mogie: The Heart of the House by Kathi Appelt inspired her to donate. The book is details the story about a boy who stayed there.
"The Ronald McDonald House needs all the help it can get," Martin added.
She says the Spokane Ronald McDonald House typically gets $16,000 worth of recyclable soda can tabs each year. The organization receives the tabs and takes them to a recycle facility that issues money for the tabs.