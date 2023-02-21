MOSES LAKE -- The city of Moses Lake has been selected to receive a federal grant that would allow the fire department to fund nine firefighter positions.
The city was selected to receive a grant through FEMA’s Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The grant totals about $3.3 million, covering the funding for the new firefighter positions for three years.
The city, in partnership with Moses Lake Firefighters Local 1258, applied for the grant last year. The city was notified of the award last week.
“This grant is an incredible opportunity to fulfill our much needed staffing levels, as call volume for the city fire department has nearly doubled in the last five years,” fire officials stated. “A growing need in service requires a growth in providers and it will always be our goal to provide the best care to you: our community.”
The city has 30 days to accept the grant.