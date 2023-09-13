MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake has submitted a proposal to Grant County seeking over $633,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve sheltering and resources at the Open Doors Sleep Center in Moses Lake.
The Open Doors Sleep Center serves as safe refuge for the local homeless population that do not have a legitimate structure to sleep in. The compound is outfitted with 37, 64-square-foot single-person sleeping units and three are 100 square-foot buildings purposed for couples.
Interim Moses Lake City Manager Kevin Fuhr says he's confident the city can secure the endowment needed to pay for the full replacement of all 40 structures.
Each existing unit would be swapped with a prefabricated building equipped with air conditioning and heating elements; a folding cot would supplant existing non-folding beds.
The monies would also pay for two, dual bathroom units.
Fuhr says the goal is to have the shacks replaced by this winter or at some point in 2024. He says the current units will be surplussed.