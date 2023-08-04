MOSES LAKE - Smulligan’s Pizza & BBQ in Moses Lake took the liberty of raising money for the benefit of Omar Becerra’s family this week.
Becerra was the 11-year-old boy who drowned in a backyard pool in Quincy last weekend.
Smulligan’s owner Warren Small says he was contacted by a member of Omar’s family in hopes that he’d help them reach their fundraising goal to pay for Omar’s funeral. Warren obliged and opted give half of his proceeds from one day of 110 burger sales and give them to Omar’s family. In total, Smulligan’s raised $770 from burger sales.
A donation box was also set out in hopes inspiring more giving.
“Always warms the heart when so many people are willing to get together to help those in need. Along with the monetary help, this family can use your prayers of comfort and healing during their time of loss,” Small wrote on his social media page.
A meal train has also been started for Omar’s family, which can be found here. You can still donate to the Omar Becerra GoFundMe page here.