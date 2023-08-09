MOSES LAKE — A 42-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rob the Gesa Credit Union in Moses Lake just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. Thanks to cutting-edge technology and swift police action, the suspect was apprehended within hours of the crime.
Police say the suspect, identified as Charles Alaniz Jr, entered the financial institution and presented a note announcing his intent to rob it. Alaniz did not display any weapon during the course of the attempted robbery.
Fortunately for the staff and customers of the credit union, Alaniz was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal any money and was forced to flee the scene empty-handed.
The Moses Lake Police Department's response was swift and efficient. Utilizing the Flock traffic cameras in the vicinity of the bank, officers were able to quickly identify the suspect's vehicle, leading them to a residence on Carswell, out on the base.
Upon arriving at the location, police arrested Alaniz without incident and booked him into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempted robbery. Authorities have indicated that additional charges may follow as the investigation proceeds.