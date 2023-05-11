MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake police department's animal control division is well-stocked with food and toys for pets with owners who are in need of some help. It's all thanks to Animal Rescue Friends Society of Grant County (ARFS) and its connection to organizations like Pawsitive Alliance out of Bellevue.
Pawsitive Alliance is funneled about-to-expire toys from pet stores from across the state and collects surplus and/or rebranded pet food from various establishments as well, donating them to those in need.
This year, Animal Rescue Friends Society of Grant County used the donations it received from Pawsitive Alliance and gave them to various organizations in north central Washington; one of them was the Moses Lake Police Department. The donation to police consisted of two boxes full of pet toys. One month ago, ARFS distributed a van full of animal food to Moses Lake animal control.
Animal control officer Jim Reyna says the donations help the department in being proactive about residents in need who are low or without food and toys for their pets.
Reyna says the park near the Moses Lake Library hosts a growing number of homeless people with pets. Reyna says officers recently went to the homeless RV park to delegate donated items for the animals who reside there.