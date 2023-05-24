MOSES LAKE – A local man allegedly made a bad call when he decided to flee an injury hit-and-run crash on Tuesday. What’s even worse is police say the intoxicated pickup truck driver fled the scene with the motorcycle he hit, still stuck in the vehicle’s front end.
Moses Lake Police say the collision happened at around 6 p.m. when 37-year-old Brandon Miner hit a motorcycle at Stratford Rd. and Sunny Drive just north of Grocery Outlet.
Miner allegedly chose to flee the scene while the 20-year-old motorcycle rider laying injured in the middle of the road.
Police say Miner drove several miles with the motorcycle still stuck in his truck’s front end. Eventually, Miner stopped to remove the motorcycle from the truck; he continued on from there.
Police arrived at the scene and to administer medical aid. After providing initial treatment to the motorcycle rider, police went looking for Miner. Miner had fled to a remote area near Road N NE and Road 6 where he abandoned his pickup. Officers located the pickup and impounded it. Miner was found a short distance away. He had slid down a concrete wall in a canal and hid near the water.
An officer spotted him from the other side of the canal and other officers arrived to arrest Miner. Miner was arrested for DUI, vehicular assault, hit and run/injury, evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.
As for the injured motorcyclist, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.