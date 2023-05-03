MOSES LAKE – Moses Lake police put a Moses Lake girl’s not-so-nice neighbor on blast after the resident stole her comfort dog and then tried to sell the dog back to the girl.
Moses Lake Police say the girl’s comfort dog got loose and was stolen by a neighbor. The theft prompted a response from officers. Officers contacted the alleged thief who was uncooperative but was willing to sell the dog back to the girl for a “ridiculous” amount of money. Unfortunately, officers couldn’t charge the neighbor with theft and extortion because the girl did not have proof of ownership of the dog.
“If there had been a way for us to criminally charge the person that took the dog, we certainly would have. Unfortunately, there was not. Karma, however, does not require probable cause,” Moses Lake Police wrote in a statement.
Officers resorted to using their Blue Bridge Alliance funds to buy the girl a puppy, per approval from her parents. Officers also bought the dog some food, toys and a bed. In addition, police got the dog microchipped and vaccinated.
BlueBridge is a charity program that provides officers with funds to directly affect people in our community. It is 100% funded with donations. For more information or to make a donation to support BlueBridge, go to https://bluebridgealliance.org/moseslakewapd/