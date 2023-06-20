QUINCY - Investigators say Moses Lake police officer is being credited in the take down of an alleged killer who opened fire at a camp at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday, killing two.
On Tuesday, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit reported that 35-year-old Detective Edgar Salazar with the Moses Lake Police Department fired his duty weapon at the shooter, 26-year-old James Kelly, striking him once.
Kelly was taken into custody and treated for his injuries. He was later transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for further treatment.
Detective Salazar was working undercover at the festival when he made contact with the shooter. Kelly was in an agricultural field adjacent to the campground when Salazar fired his gun.
Salazar has been employed with the Moses Lake Police Department since 2015 and was serving in the United States Marine Corps before that.
Per protocol, the detective has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation into whether the shooting of Kelly was warranted is completed.