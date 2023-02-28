MOSES LAKE - Backed by the Blue Bridge Alliance, Moses Lake's police force was 'back at it' in terms of coming to the aid of community members who need a 'miracle.'
Sometime in mid-February, Moses Lake Officer Gregorio Alvarado received a call about a wheelchair-bound man who was out in the cold after his sister reportedly refused to let him stay at her home on Marina Drive.
Alvarado says dispatchers received a call from a concerned neighbor who approached the man and learned that he had no where to stay for the night because he had been evicted from his home after an extended hospital stay for medical treatment.
"He lives off of his social security and told me he needed a ride to the bank so he could pay for a hotel room. I insisted that wasn't necessary and used my Blue Bridge Alliance debit card to book him a hotel room for the night," Alvarado told Source ONE News on Monday.
Last year, the Moses Lake Police Department became a member of the BlueBridge Alliance. Founded by retired Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg in 2015, the BlueBridge Alliance is a conduit for community assistance through donations. Such assistance could be in the form of food, shelter, clothing, fuel, auto repairs, transportation, or any other means of support that would help relieve the immediate crisis. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says each police officer has a BlueBridge Alliance credit card with an allowance of $100 per month. Fuhr says officers can spend the money at their own discretion.
Officer Alvarado says the afflicted man took him up on his offer and had arranged a ride to Tacoma where he would stay with friends and family.
To donate to the Blue Bridge Alliance, click here.