MOSES LAKE – According to last week’s police blotter, Moses Lake’s newly installed Flock cameras was the factor needed to nab a pair of perpetrators accused of stealing a vehicle last Sunday.
At around 3:30 p.m., Moses Lake Police say they used Flock cameras to find a stolen vehicle unoccupied in the Samaritan Hospital parking lot on Wheeler Road.
Two suspects associated with the theft were identified from footage recorded by the cameras. The accused thieves were later contacted and arrested by police.
Drugs and an unlawful firearm were found in the vehicle.
Both subjects were booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges.