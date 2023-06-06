MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Police have confirmed that shots were fired in what was reported to be a drive-by shooting early Monday in Moses Lake.
Several reports of shots fired were made with two of them coming in at around 1:14 a.m. and 1:23 a.m. in the area of N. Central Drive near W. Loop Drive and the 500 block of Clark Road.
The second of the two reports was a homeowner who thought someone was prowling vehicles in his neighborhood, but it turned out to be the alleged victim, according to police.
Police officials did not disclose whether property was struck nor did they explain why the victim might have been targeted as the investigation continues.
The victim did appear to be a juvenile based on the information entered into the police blotter. "The victim reported he was with several friends at the time of the incident. The victim provided a statement and was released to his parents."
We'll have more information as it becomes available.