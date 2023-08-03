MOSES LAKE - Interim Moses Lake City Manager and longtime Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr recently announced he's been diagnosed with terminal gallbladder cancer.
Fuhr made an announcement on his personal page last month.
On October 28, 2022, Fuhr was diagnosed with the deadly illness and was told by doctors that he was give six to 12 months to live.
Unready to surrender to his debilitating ailment, Fuhr's family sought out the Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle for treatment.
"Shortly after hearing the news, we began working with Dr. Lindsay Hannan at Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seatte. We decided that my best chance for longevity would be to go to the best cancer center in the state and we found that to be Fred Hutch," Fuhr wrote on his social media page.
Fuhr says he was told 80% of the people diagnosed with gallbladder cancer do not live beyond five years and 20% do.
"I hope I can be that 20% who can live another 10 to 15 years," Fuhr told Source ONE News.
Fuhr says he's been going to the Fred Hutch Cancer Center on average of once a week and sometime performs his work duties from a hospital bed. Despite the hardship of travel, Fuhr says he's journey in navigating the terminal illness has been a success due to the resources at Fred Hutch.
"Dr. Hannan has been amazing and over the past nine months has added years to my life. While attending chemo therapy sessions three days a month in Seattle over a five month period, we consulted with Oncology Surgeon Dr. Jonathan Sham about the possibility of surgery. Despite the fact that we were initially told that surgery might not be an option, we did everything asked by both doctors and with a lot of prayers were able to have a successful surgery in April," Fuhr wrote.
Fuhr says he's forever thankful for the great work done by staff at Fred Hutch and its why he and his wife are participating in the Obliteride, which is a bike ride and run/walk to raise money to support the Fred Hutch Cancer Center. To donate and register in the August 12 event, click here
"...I truly believe that I would no longer be alive. I owe my life to these two incredible doctors and want to give back for people that are experiencing what we have been going through these past nine months. I ask that you please donate to much needed cause. You can click on my Obliteride post and it will take you directly to my donation page."
Fuhr's donation page can be found here
Fuhr implied that he'll continue to serve the city of Moses Lake until he is physically unable to do so.
"I've had a good life, I've got no regrets," Fuhr told Source ONE news.
Fuhr is no stranger to cancer, he was diagnosed with a different kind of cancer in 2010.