MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's police force is focusing on problematic motel properties throughout the city that attract criminal activity. They're doing so with emphasis patrols.
On Wednesday, officers with Moses Lake Police, the Department of Corrections, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, arrested nine people at the Econolodge on South Pioneer Way; all nine were booked into the Grant County Jail on various charges.
The bust was part of the city's emphasis patrols.
During the string, several rooms were searched and a stolen vehicle was recovered. Police say the Econolodge has had an inordinate number of calls over the last few months.
Other troubled motel properties will be subjected to emphasis patrols. The Grant County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the arrests at the Econolodge on Wednesday.