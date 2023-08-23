MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake-based motorcycle club known as the Union Brotherhood will be collecting for a good cause this Saturday.
Each year, the biker club takes in donated school supplies and monetary gifts for schools to spend on classroom materials. The bikers will be in collecting supplies and money in the Moses Lake Staples parking lot on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Moore Furniture parking lot in Ephrata over the same time span.
In addition to Saturday's event, donations can already be made at drop-box locations at the Buck-n-Up in Soap Lake and Staples in Moses Lake.
Aside from the Moses Lake School District, the focal point for donations in 2023 will be the Soap Lake School District, according to the Union Brotherhood's Liz Bridgeman, "The Soap Lake Elementary School isn't just in need of the regular list of supplies; #2 pencils, 24 count crayons, colored pencils, Kleenex, disinfecting wipes, glue sticks, etc - we also were advised from our source at Washington Trust Bank that there are kids whose families can't afford their PE uniforms. The Union Brotherhood Motorcycle Club has already donated a $100 Visa card for the school to be able to purchase up to 4 uniforms for the kids who need it."
Bridgeman says the Union Brotherhood recently lost Lyman "Rooster" Beach, the club's founder of the annual drive to cancer this past year.