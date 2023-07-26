MOSES LAKE – A Moses Lake man who impregnated an 11-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape in the first degree, according to Grant County Superior Court records.
26-year-old Richard Jensen changed his plea to ‘guilty’ after initially pleading ‘not guilty’ in early 2022.
Jensen was arrested in December 2021 after it was confirmed through DNA testing that the baby the 11-year-old victim had given birth to was his.
Investigators say the sex reportedly happened while Jensen babysat the girl when they lived in the same RV park at the Cougar Campground in the spring of 2021.
Jensen was charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child; charges he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to in January of 2022.
Jensen underwent evaluations to determine whether he was fit to stand trial followed by months of other legal proceedings.
This week, newly filed court documents show that Jensen changed his plea to ‘guilty’ on both counts of first-degree child rape.
Jensen’s sentencing is set for September 18, 2023.