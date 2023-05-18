A Moses Lake man is going to prison for 11 years after he was sentenced in a federal court of law this week.
30-year-old Irbin Martinez-Santacruz was sentenced by federal Judge Thomas O. Rice on Wednesday. The prison term was issued after Martinez-Santacruz was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Martinez-Santacruz is a known Surenos-affiliated gang member of the Lil Valley Lokotes. Martinez-Santacruz was arrested after he was caught negotiating a drug deal with an undercover ATF agent. Authorities say Martinez-Santacruz was found to be selling large quantities of meth and had committed various shootings in the Moses Lake area. He was caught selling to the ATF agent on three occasions.
“As a result of the ATF investigation into the Lil Valley Loketes, which are affiliated with the Surenos, our community is a safer place,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “This organization was responsible for a number of shooting incidents in and around the Moses Lake area. I’m grateful for the excellent work our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, as well as that of AUSA Pat Cashman, who worked together to bring Mr. Martinez-Santacruz to justice.”
Martinez-Santacruz must serve five years of federal probation following his release from prison.