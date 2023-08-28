MOSES LAKE – A Moses Lake man has bullet wounds after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Quincy on Saturday night.
At around 10:26 p.m., Quincy Police received a phone call from Quincy Valley Medical Center about a man who sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and torso.
36-year-old Sebastian Gamboa-Contreras’ injuries were non-life threatening, according to Quincy Police.
A home in the 300 block of J Street SE in Quincy was shot at while the victim was inside the home.
The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time. No arrests have been made as the suspects are still at large.