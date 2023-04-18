MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was sentenced Monday to eight months in jail in an investigation into child pornography involving his own daughter.
Javier Zendejas Vazquez, 41, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. A charge of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
With no prior felony convictions, Vazquez faced a sentencing range of six to 12 months behind bars. A judge sentenced him to eight months in jail.
Moses Lake police began investigating Vazquez in November of 2020 after a police department in Ohio had received a Cyber Tip involving child pornography being traded online between Vazquez and another man, according to court records.
Investigators say Vazquez had taken nude photos of his then 10-year-old daughter. A search warrant of his phone uncovered several photos of his daughter nude. Police say the photos were taken when Vazquez was living in California.