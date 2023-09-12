EPHRATA - A Moses Lake man faces time behind bars after a lovers' quarrel turned violent on the road in 2021.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Donald Palmen attempted to chase down a man on a motorcycle who he suspected was having an affair with his wife.
It happened the night of June 28, 2021 on Patton Blvd near Westover Blvd.
A probable cause affidavit states Palmen was in a sedan when he hit his target's riding partner, Josh Essex. Essex was thrown from his bike and the motorcycle was carried by Palmen's vehicle for about 200 yards.
Palmen never returned to the scene and Essex was injured by the collision.
Palmen was eventually brought to justice and was convicted of vehicular assault and hit and run. He was sentenced to 8 months in jail with two years of probation this week.