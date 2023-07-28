MOSES LAKE - Byron Combs, a 30-year-old resident of Moses Lake, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges following an incident in June involving a construction worker.
On June 12, 2023, construction workers were on a job in the 800 block of Loop Drive when they heard an escalating dispute between a man and a woman nearby. Believing the woman was in danger, the workers moved to intervene. It was at this point, the police report states, that Combs brandished a firearm, menacing the workers with death threats.
Acting quickly, a fellow construction worker in a nearby pickup truck drove his vehicle into the car Combs was attempting to enter, providing his colleagues a chance to escape the perilous situation.
Subsequent to the collision, Combs exited the damaged vehicle and discharged seven rounds towards the pickup, with five rounds making contact. Miraculously, the occupant of the pickup truck remained unscathed.
Following the shooting, Combs and the woman involved in the initial dispute made a hasty departure from the scene in the battered vehicle. The car, however, ultimately malfunctioned on Ridge Road near Reisner, forcing the duo to continue their escape on foot.
The woman was later found taking refuge in a nearby residence. Meanwhile, Combs continued on to Northshore where he made an ill-fated attempt to swim across the lake.
In an unusual turn of events, Combs was discovered clinging to the Moses Lake fountain in the Alder Fill area. Responding officers, in a nautical pursuit, apprehended Combs from the water.
Combs was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail on charges of attempted murder. A trial readiness hearing for Combs has been scheduled for August 14, 2023.
In 2012, Combs was convicted of first-degree robbery and kidnapping.