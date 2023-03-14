SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to a 2021 shootout with a federal agent in Spokane.
Randy Coy James Holmes pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Spokane to assault with a deadly weapon on a federal law enforcement officer and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Sentencing has been set for June 21.
According to court records, in early November 2021, an ATF confidential informant reported that Holmes, a documented gang member, was looking to buy a gun for future strong-arm robberies. The informant arranged for Holmes to contact an undercover ATF agent to purchase the firearm. The ATF agent intended to sell Holmes an inoperable firearm and then arrest him.
On Nov. 5, 2021, Holmes agreed to meet the undercover agent at a Spokane Motel 6 parking lot. Holmes had offered to pay the undercover agent about an ounce of methamphetamine in exchange for the gun.
Holmes arrived at the motel and his codefendants handed him a firearm for “protection” during the transaction, according to court records. The undercover agent expressed concerns to Holmes about selling the gun at that location as Holmes had arrived with two other people in his car. The agent asked to move to a nearby parking lot away from the two other men.
Investigators say Holmes responded he would “tell the homies” and began to exit the undercover agent’s vehicle, but stopped, pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the agent. The agent told Holmes the gun he was selling was in the back of the car. Holmes got out and ran to the back as the agent also exited and directed Holmes to drop the gun.
Holmes then fired, striking the agent multiple times and causing serious injuries. The agent returned fire, also hitting Holmes several times. ATF surveillance agents arrived and rendered life-saving aid to Holmes before he and the undercover agent were taken to the hospital.
At the time of the shooting, Holmes was under federal supervised release stemming from a 2019 conviction for felon in possession of a firearm in an arrest made near Moses Lake. He was also under state Department of Corrections community custody.
Holmes had been released from federal prison about two months prior to the shooting.