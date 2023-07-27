EPHRATA - A Moses Lake man was sentenced to a year in jail after he was convicted of second-degree animal cruelty.
Michael Yancy James was arrested on March 10, 2023 in his motel room at the EconoLodge in Moses Lake after officers had to force their way into his room after he dead bolted the door.
Officers responded to the Econo Lodge with a warrant after multiple witnesses reported the beatings that involved James kicking the small dog and throwing it.
Police reported that the dog was in poor condition and appeared severely injured; it was later confirmed that the animal had a broken leg sustained from the beatings inflicted by James.
James was resistant during the arrest and was taken to the ground and cuffed.
The dog was found on the bed and was taken to a vet for treatment and was later transferred to a foster home for pets.