MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was sentenced to four months in jail after getting caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter earlier this year.
Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree attempted theft.
Larson-Tungate faced a sentencing range of two to six months for the malicious mischief conviction and up to a year for attempted theft. He received a four-month sentence for malicious mischief and a sentence of 364 days, with all but 120 days suspended for two years, on the theft conviction. The two sentences will be served concurrent, according to court records.
Moses Lake police were on foot patrol early in the morning on Jan. 17 when they interrupted the attempted theft. Larson-Tungate was seen exiting a vehicle at a car dealership on West Broadway Avenue and proceeding to crawl under a pickup truck.
A second suspect fled the scene and has not been identified.