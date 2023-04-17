341713905_2753648828104829_8150429244216390032_n.jpeg

KENNEWICK — A 21-year-old Moses Lake man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday evening in Kennewick.

Police say Elias Cervantes Jr was riding his motorcycle on Paul Parish Drive, allegedly at a high rate of speed, up and down the road. Witnesses told Kennewick police Cervantes lost control at some point and was thrown from the bike, hitting a concrete sign.

Cervantes was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Cervantes died at the scene.

The Kennewick police traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.