KENNEWICK — A 21-year-old Moses Lake man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday evening in Kennewick.
Police say Elias Cervantes Jr was riding his motorcycle on Paul Parish Drive, allegedly at a high rate of speed, up and down the road. Witnesses told Kennewick police Cervantes lost control at some point and was thrown from the bike, hitting a concrete sign.
Cervantes was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Cervantes died at the scene.
The Kennewick police traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.