MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with animal cruelty after Moses Lake police say his dog was found with a severely injured leg.
Michael Yancy James, 27, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree animal cruelty.
Moses Lake police were first contacted on March 1 after a witness at the Econo Lodge on South Pioneer Way reported a man in one of the room beats his dog and the dog was seen limping, according to court records. Police knocked on the man’s motel room door but nobody answered.
On March 8, officers noticed a man with a small dog that was limping at Civic Center Park. Police say the dog looked “lethargic and weak." Police attempted to stop the man but he picked up the dog and walked away.
On March 9, another witness at the motel reported seeing a man kicking and throwing his dog. The motel manager was able to provide police the name of the suspect, identified as James.
On March 10, police served a search warrant at James’ motel room. James refused to let officers inside and police had to kick the door open. James was taken into custody and booked into jail.
The injured dog was found shaking and wouldn’t move. Police say the dog’s right rear leg looked severely injured. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian where it was determined the dog had a broken leg that likely hadn’t been treated for about three weeks. The vet noted the dog’s leg may have to be amputated, according to court records.