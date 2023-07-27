EPHRATA - A 22-year-old Moses Lake man pleaded guilty this week to second-degree attempted rape of a child.
In August 2022, Fulgencio Ramos, Jr. engaged with an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on Tinder.
Through a series of conversations, Ramos expressed his intent to sleep with the officer. A sexual rendezvous was coordinated. When Ramos arrived at the address given to him by the officer, he was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted rape of a child.
Ramos was one of seven men busted in a Net Nanny sting operation last year.