MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has approached NCW Libraries board members, asking for an investigation after he was denied the ability to hang a christian flag at the Moses Lake Public Library despite there being a pride flag on display.
David Hunt copied Source ONE News in an email he sent to board members complaining about being denied of putting up a christian flag in light of the pride flag at the library. Prior to his inquiry, Hunt also asked if he could leave a bible and was denied of that as well.
"This selective viewpoint discrimination is very disturbing to me as a taxpayer and community member of Grant County. I want to know if this board is aware of the recent case law from the US Supreme court, Harold Shurtleff; Camp Constitution V City of Boston # 20-1800, opinion rendered, July 23, 2021? This precedent setting Supreme court case law was a 9-0 decision that clearly states a 'Public Agency may not discriminate or authorize viewpoint discrimination,'" Hunt wrote in an email to library board members.
Hunt called on the board to do a "full investigation" into the matter.
"Our library system should be inclusive and inviting to all viewpoints and not partake in discrimination against any person or organization. I am asking this board to allow me to place the Christian flag at this library and all libraries under your control. The only solution for this board to be inclusive and equitable to All people is to not partake in 'viewpoint discrimination.'"
Source ONE News reached out to NCW Libraries for perspective on the matter. Here is their statement:
We are in receipt of Mr. Hunt’s letter and are in the process of investigating the concerns raised in the letter. The library is a welcoming and inclusive space for persons of all viewpoints and affiliations.
We would like to clarify that the Library carries a wide array of religious texts, including the Bible.
The Library intends to respond directly to Mr. Hunt and provide additional information.