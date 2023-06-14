MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Police detectives have arrested 28-year-old Justin Erdmann of Moses Lake for distributing child pornography.
The arrest follows a three-month investigation, during which 19 electronic devices were seized from Erdmann's home.
Preliminary evidence indicates Erdmann's involvement in distributing explicit images and videos of children, both locally and beyond.
He now faces charges of possession and distribution of explicit child material, with more counts expected as the investigation continues.
Erdmann has been booked into Grant County Jail, and federal charges are being considered.
The Moses Lake Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward.