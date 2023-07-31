MOSES LAKE - A man is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident on Monday in Moses Lake.
Police say they got the call about the ordeal at 6:13 p.m. Authorities say the man pointed a gun at another driver somewhere along SR 17 between Stratford Rd. and Wheeler Rd.
Police tracked down the suspect vehicle to the parking lot of the FAA Car Wash on the corner of Nelson Rd. and Pioneer Way. 48-year-old Jarred Smith of Moses Lake without incident.
A pistol was confiscated and it is also suspected that Smith was intoxicated.
Smith faces multiple charges.