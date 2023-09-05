MOSES LAKE - Daniel Gill, a 39-year-old resident of Moses Lake, was arrested by the Grant County Sheriff's Deputies early on Sunday morning after he barricaded himself briefly inside a Moses Lake residence.
Gill is identified as the prime suspect in a burglary incident that occurred on August 26 at a local airport. He was recorded on security cameras illegally entering the Grant County International Airport terminal through its sliding front entrance doors post-closure. Further footage reveals him entering the 'Million Air' business inside the terminal and stealing a key from its front desk. Alarmingly, this key provides access to multiple restricted areas within the terminal, including the runways. Gill was captured on video trying to use the stolen key on various locked doors, drawers, and other lockable devices, but was unsuccessful.
Countywide law enforcement had been vigilant in their search for Gill concerning the airport burglary, especially after he was marked as a suspect for attempting unauthorized access to the airport runway and tarmac the following Saturday. In an effort to apprehend him, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Gill as he fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup. However, the pursuit was ceased due to it not meeting state laws on chases.
A similar incident occurred on Saturday evening when Deputies once again tried to pull Gill over. Demonstrating a repeated pattern of evasion, Gill chose not to stop. Shortly after, his vehicle was spotted at a Grand Coulee gas station by the Grand Coulee Police. While officers tried to approach, Gill hastily retreated to his truck and made his escape. The police, deciding against a pursuit, did not chase Gill.
Diligent police work led the deputies to discover Gill's pickup around 5:45 am on Sunday at a relative's residence on Lake Vista Drive. As officers surrounded the property, they spotted Gill attempting to exit via the back door. K9 Chewbacca, along with handler Sgt. Nic Overland, was on the scene and promptly challenged Gill, causing him to flee back into the house. After a tense 20-minute negotiation, Gill surrendered, on the condition that Chewbacca was secured. The arrest was made without any further incidents.
Currently, Gill is being held at the Grant County Jail. He faces charges including second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree theft, two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest, an extant Department of Corrections warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant for a court no-show.