(The Sept. 17 dedication ceremony at the Moses Lake LDS temple is NOT open to the public)
MOSES LAKE – On Sunday, Sept. 17, three diverse cities across the globe will be forever united in the annals of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Despite their stark geographical and cultural differences, they share a common spiritual thread, according to an article published by thechurchnews.com.
The Brasília Brazil Temple, the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, and the Moses Lake Washington Temple will all hold their dedication ceremonies on this historic day. Each temple will witness two dedicatory sessions, and each will be graced by the presence of a member from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Quentin L. Cook, one of the esteemed members of the Quorum, will preside over the dedication of the Moses Lake Washington Temple. The two sessions for the temple dedication are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.
Though Elder Cook has yet to visit the Moses Lake temple or its grounds, this region isn't unfamiliar to him or his wife, Sister Mary Cook. Elder Cook, during his tenure as a General Authority Seventy, served as the president of the Church’s North America Northwest Area in the early part of the 2000s. This region is now recognized as part of the North America West Area.
Notably, his past assignments included presiding over the Moses Lake Washington Stake conference in June 2002. Furthermore, in November 2001, he accompanied President Gordon B. Hinckley for the dedication of the Columbia River Washington Temple in Richland, Washington.