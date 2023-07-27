MOSES LAKE - Police are hopeful that the 20 license plate-reading cameras installed throughout the city last month with curtail crime.
On Thursday, interim city manager and permanent police chief Kevin Fuhr confirmed the installment of the cameras.
The devices were paid for with a $50,000 grant through the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs.
Fuhr says the cameras are used to read license plates for the purpose of detecting stolen vehicles.
Fuhr says the city wanted the cameras due to the high volume of vehicle thefts in Moses Lake. Fuhr says the readers also check for Amber and Silver alerts.
He says when a license plate reader detects that a vehicle is stolen, it will send a message to local police, informing them of the plate, the location and direction of travel.