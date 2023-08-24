MOSES LAKE - One of Moses Lake's largest manufacturers is helping protect the community it employs.
On Thursday, Moses Lake Industries (MLI) ceremoniously celebrated its $15,000 donation to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office for the purchase and training of a new K9.
300 MLI employees along with company CEO Hiro Era were present for the presentation of the check.
Company spokesman Michael Mettler says MLI is expanding its facilities in Moses Lake and believes an adequate K9 team to safeguard its assets and the surrounding community is imperative.
The new K9 will replace a retiring dog at the Sheriff’s office. The new dog will enter service in early 2024.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies, K9 handlers and their dogs attended the ceremony at the MLI plant on Randolph Road in Moses Lake at around noon.
MLI employees have been tasked to come up with five names for the Sheriff’s Office to select from.
The name ‘fluffy’ appears to be the favorite among MLI’s employees.