MOSES LAKE - As the chill of fall looms, Moses Lake Rotary, in collaboration with various area partners, is proactively ensuring that no child is left shivering in the cold.
Their annual 'Coats for Kids' drive is currently in full swing across the Moses Lake community, calling upon the residents to play a part in making this fall and winter a little warmer for those in need.
For those looking to contribute, collection bins for gently-used winter apparel have been strategically placed at multiple accessible locations.
Residents can find these bins at the following locations in Moses Lake:
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Clinic
- Samaritan Clinic on Patton Blvd.
- Confluence Health Moses Lake Clinic
- Banner Bank
- Washington Trust Bank
These collection bins will remain available until October 6th. Following the collection, the donated coats and winter wear will be thoroughly cleaned, ensuring they're fresh and ready for a new owner.
The distribution of these warm apparel items is scheduled for October 28th at the Columbia Middle School. This gives residents ample time to rummage through their closets and donate those extra coats that might be sitting unused.
It's also worth noting that both Genie and REC have collection bins as part of the drive. However, these specific locations are not primarily open to the general public.
The annual Coats for Kids drive has, over the years, been instrumental in spreading warmth across Moses Lake. Residents are encouraged to take a moment, drop by any of the mentioned locations, and make a contribution. Even a single coat can make a significant difference in someone's life. After all, it's not just about the warmth of the coat, but the warmth of the community's heart.