MOSES LAKE - On Tuesday, the city of Moses Lake approved a new lease agreement with the owners of the parcel that is currently occupied by homeless housing.
Managed and operated by HopeSource, the Open Doors Sleep Center is situated at the corner of Broadway Avenue and SR 17 on the city's northeast side. The sleep center opened in the fall of 2020 as a way to shelter the homeless at night and offer them a place to shower, eat, and get resources.
The city approved another two-year lease agreement with Ground Works Three, LLC during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The agreement extends the lease through September 30, 2025.
The city will continue to pay the lessor $60,500 per year to lease the space. Moses Lake Interim City Manager Kevin Fuhr says the lease gives the city two more years to decide if it wants to move.
The 1.52-acre parcel is owned by Kevin Richards of Western Pacific Engineering.