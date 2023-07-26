MOSES LAKE - The Washington Medical Commission revoked the medical license of a Moses Lake family doctor last week following an investigation into the overdose deaths of two of her patients, as reported by The Spokesman Review.
The report, released on July 18, concluded that Dr. Irene Kimura could "never be rehabilitated" and posed a potential threat to the public should she resume practicing medicine.
Dr. Kimura, initially licensed in 1992, spent most of her career at Comprehensive Family Care, a primary care clinic in Moses Lake. The Medical Commission's report accuses her of exploiting vulnerable residents of Washington, many of whom were addicted to opioids and other painkillers. Dr. Kimura allegedly increased her patients' drug dosages while ignoring signs of addiction or harm from the drugs she prescribed.
In addition to the overdose deaths, the report reveals that Dr. Kimura requested a loan of tens of thousands of dollars from a patient. She was accused of repaying part of this loan with un-prescribed medication, adding to the instances of her alleged professional misconduct.
The Commission's investigation focused on a husband and wife who were patients of Dr. Kimura and who both died of drug overdoses three years apart. According to the report, Dr. Kimura did not review past medical records and frequently overprescribed opioids. This reckless practice culminated in the death of both patients from drug toxicity.
Alongside the couple's case, a third case was highlighted by the Medical Commission where similar patterns of overprescribing and misconduct were evident. The male patient loaned $25,000 to Kimura during her "financial difficulties". When she failed to repay him, she partially compensated him with samples of Abilify, an antipsychotic medication, without a prescription - a breach the commission described as "shocking".
This investigation wasn't Dr. Kimura's first encounter with the Medical Commission. In 2010, her license was suspended related to an incident where she failed to cease a medication causing excessive bleeding, leading to a patient's death. Despite allegations of overprescribing controlled substances during the 2010 investigation, no disciplinary action was taken, and her license was reinstated in 2013.
During the reinstatement period, Dr. Kimura applied for a medical license in Oregon but failed to disclose her previous investigations in Washington. Following another inquiry, she surrendered her Oregon license.
With the recent report, the Medical Commission has permanently revoked Dr. Kimura's license, citing a severe breach of professional conduct and lack of trust in her rehabilitation. The decision came as an essential measure to protect the public from potential harm and prevent any further instances of medical malpractice.